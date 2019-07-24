Are Pakistan and US relations on the mend?

It is hardly surprising that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the US and his powwow with US President Donald Trump has yielded some fodder for the media to write or speak about.

That no senior representative of the US administration received Imran at the airport despite Trump having extended an invitation to Imran to visit the US was a departure from convention but in the Trumpian era such unorthodox ways are not unexpected.

Imran had to be content with his own foreign minister being the lone dignitary to welcome him. It was unusual too that Imran was accompanied on this official visit by the Army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt. General Faiz Hameed.

In a country where the prime minister can’t take a big step without the sanction of these two bigwigs who call the real shots, this was a reaffirmation of Imran’s complete helplessness in navigating the ship of state.

What took the cake, however, was Trump’s offer on the sidelines of the Trump-Imran summit to mediate on the Kashmir issue citing a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi two weeks prior, in which Trump said Modi had asked him to arbitrate.

That India responded promptly to emphatically deny that there was any such offer made by Modi indicated a reiteration of the long-standing Indian stand that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and that any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism.

The Indian rebuttal reflected a sense of irritation in India with Trump shooting his mouth off which is a trait the world has been familiar with. Anyone conversant with India’s position would be aware that Trump’s statement was amateurish and delusional---India has consistently opposed third party mediation in Indo-Pak disputes.

That the American administration mandarins began damage control soon after Trump’s remarks was natural. They clarified that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and the US stands ready to only assist the two parties.

The Indians are also piqued at Trump reaching out to Pakistan on peace in Afghanistan when the Pakistanis are the ones who are responsible for the Taliban’s continuing surge in insurgency and its efforts to destabilise the government in Kabul.

The US wants Pakistan to use its supposed leverage with the Taliban to agree to a permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan. That is a tall order even if the Pakistanis may sincerely want it. On the positive plane, Imran’s visit has come at a time when talks between the US and Afghan Taliban are thought to have entered a decisive phase.

There is of course no need to get complacent on Pakistan’s closure of terrorist training camps in Pak-occupied Kashmir since this step is guided by the Financial Action Task Force’s warning to meet its commitment by October.

The FATF which includes the US as a key member has been unhappy with Pakistan’s record in surreptitiously fanning money laundering and is planning to take punitive action against it at the upcoming meeting.

Pakistan is hoping that by appeasing Trump and closing terror training camps which train terrorists to operate against India in Kashmir they would get off the FATF hook.

However, it would be naive to expect the US and FATF to get convinced of Pakistan’s bona fides so easily when its record has been so utterly bad in the past.

Trump’s back-patting is a patronising tactic he uses from time to time but it is too myopic to see in it a sudden change of stance. The relations between Pakistan and the US have remained tense during Trump's tenure. The US president has publicly said that Pakistan has given us "nothing but lies and deceit" and also suspended security and other assistance for backing terror groups.

With Trump known to relish flattery, it is conceivable that relations with Pakistan may show a temporary revival in coming days. But sooner than later, Islamabad’s true colours will show up and Trumpian illusion, if at all, would prove short-lived.

Nawaz Sharif was the last Pakistani prime minister to visit the US on an official trip in October 2015. After that the US has tended to tilt towards India.

American interests are deeply intertwined with India’s economic interests and can hardly be expected to take a somersault just because of Imran’s meeting with Trump.

Trump and Modi have been meeting regularly at international meets though Trump has in four years not consented to visiting India. What would be most keenly watched in India would be US success in ensuring that terror camps do not re-surface in Pakistan after the FATF deadline.

Even after the closure of some camps there is speculation that terror training has shifted to Afghanistan and it is business as usual but at a different location.

Kamlendra Kanwar is a political commentator and columnist. He has authored four books.