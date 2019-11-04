Amarinder Singh’s letter to PM Modi makes good sense

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s letter to Prime Minister Modi highlighted in this newspaper the need to evolve a consensus on the issue of tackling Delhi’s growing air pollution, rising above political affiliations and regional considerations, is truly praiseworthy.

His candid observation that Delhi’s toxic air has exposed the hollowness of our claims of being a progressive and developed nation is a hometruth that needed to be hammered in.

The stubble burning in the farms of Punjab is certainly an issue for which Amarinder cannot escape responsibility as he has acknowledged, but there are other factors too like large-scale industrial pollution, the traffic overload and excessive construction activity which have contributed to the catastrophic pollution in Delhi.

There is indeed no denying that all stakeholders including the Centre, the State government and the Delhi government are busy passing the buck as the situation escalates in the country’s capital.

The strained relations between the Aam Aadmi Party that rules Delhi and the Centre, has not helped matters either with a manifest lack of cooperation between the stakeholders. Amarinder’s Congress government itself can hardly deny that it is wary of pushing the farmer hard to bring an end to stubble burning because of vote bank considerations.

Stopping stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana may not be sole panacea for the problem but it certainly is a major part of the problem and needs to be addressed.

Yet, Amarinder is right when he says that the Centre needs to take the lead in evolving a consensus on tackling the air pollution issue. The Prime Minister indeed needs to take the suggestion in the right spirit.