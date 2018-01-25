A 1950’s Throwback: Pictures Of India’s Very First Republic Day!

Republic Day is celebrated to remember the day when India’s constitution came into force on January 26, 1950. The constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, but it was brought into effect from January 26, 1950, as it marks the 20th anniversary of ‘Purna Swaraj’ or the complete independence from the British. The first Republic Day was celebrated at the Arwin Amphitheatre (current Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium) in Delhi. Unlike now, the first Republic Day had to performances and acts. The day was celebrated in a simple way with the Army band, flag hoisting, and national anthem. On the 69th Republic Day, let’s rewind the clock as we take you a trip down the memory lane.