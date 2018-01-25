CMCM

Updated on

A 1950’s Throwback: Pictures Of India’s Very First Republic Day!

By Sonali Pimputkar

A 1950’s Throwback: Pictures Of India’s Very First Republic Day!
iStaunch

Republic Day is celebrated to remember the day when India’s constitution came into force on January 26, 1950. The constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, but it was brought into effect from January 26, 1950, as it marks the 20th anniversary of ‘Purna Swaraj’ or the complete independence from the British. The first Republic Day was celebrated at the Arwin Amphitheatre (current Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium) in Delhi. Unlike now, the first Republic Day had to performances and acts. The day was celebrated in a simple way with the Army band, flag hoisting, and national anthem. On the 69th Republic Day, let’s rewind the clock as we take you a trip down the memory lane.

  • On the way to Irwin Stadium, Delhi, President Dr Rajendra Prasad greeting the citizens.

A 1950’s Throwback: Pictures Of India’s Very First Republic Day!
iStaunch

  • With a 31-gun salute at the Irwin Stadium in Delhi, India was declared as a Republic and Dr Rajendra Prasad as the President on January 26, 1950 at 10:30 am.

A 1950’s Throwback: Pictures Of India’s Very First Republic Day!
iStaunch

  • India’s first president Dr Rajendra Prasad taking the salute.

A 1950’s Throwback: Pictures Of India’s Very First Republic Day!
iStaunch

  • The chief guest at the first Republic Day parade was Indonesian President Dr Sukarno and his wife.

A 1950’s Throwback: Pictures Of India’s Very First Republic Day!

  • The first republic day parade at Irwin Amphitheatre, in the picture the walls of Purana Qila are visible.

A 1950’s Throwback: Pictures Of India’s Very First Republic Day!
iStaunch

  • As the parade marched from Irwin Amphitheatre to Red Fort people waiting to catch a glimpse.

A 1950’s Throwback: Pictures Of India’s Very First Republic Day!
iStaunch

Images from istaunch.com first published here

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in