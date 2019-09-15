Know the ancient traditions of Japanese drink ‘sake’

The sake story

Sake is known to be first produced in China in 4800 BC, making it the oldest alcoholic beverage in the world. From there it spread to Japan, in 300 BC, and underwent several developments to produce the sake that is enjoyed today. Used mainly for religious and ceremonial occasions, sake is popularly known as the ‘Drink of the Gods’.

Sake is prepared from rice, rice malt and water with a special process unique to Japan. It is made from a special variety of rice called Saka Mai or Sake Rice, which is much larger than the rice that is commonly used for food. Since water takes up 80% of the components of sake, the quality of the drink depends on the water; ground water or underground water is mainly used in the making.