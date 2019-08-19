CMCM

Anushka Sharma's bikini picture grabs Virat Kohli's attention

The 'Zero' actress shared a sun-kissed picture of herself on Instagram from her vacation, and seems like hubby Virat Kohli had the best reaction.

Anushka Sharma has been making headlines for the past couple of months, be it her appearances with husband Virat Kohli, attention grabbing magazine covers or raising voice against animal abuse, the actress is all over the place.

However her recent picture in an orange bikini has garnered reactions for all the right reasons. However, the one to stand out among the lot is of her husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. The 'Zero' actress captioned the picture as, "Sun kissed & blessed 🧡⛱️", foll Kohli commented with a heart icon and a heart-eyed emoji.

On the work front, Anushka last seen in ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up as a producer for Netflix's upcoming original show titled Mai.

