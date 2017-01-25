Independence Day: 10 patriotic dialogues from Bollywood that will remind you 'Hum Hindustani Hai'

Being a true Indian there are three things we love, our country, our movies, and, our chai! Bollywood has always been in the forefront when it comes to showing, and, igniting patriotism from its movies, songs and dialogues, we love everything that makes us feel emotional, and, patriotic at the same time. However, on a closer look, what make these Patriotic films equally important, apart from songs and the actors are the dialogues. For this 26th January, we bring to you the dialogues that remind us of what we really love, and, make us cry and instil a feeling of patriotism in us. So here we present 10 patriotic dialogues from Bollywood which will spark the patriotic feelings in you!
Movie: Uri: The Surgical Strike
Vicky Kaushal starring this film is the pictorial demonstration of what our Indian army did on the land of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). This movie will definitely feel you proud and angry at the same time.
"How's the Josh ?"
Movie: Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty
This movie is about a military officer uses his intellect and fighting skills to hunt and knock down a terrorist aiming to rip apart Mumbai via the sleeper cells under his command.
"Jab waha border par log apni nind ki parwah na karte hue jaagte hai, tab tumhe yahan shaher me chain ki nind aati hai."
Movie: Airlift
This movie is about when Iraq invades Kuwait in August, 1990, a callous Indian businessman becomes the spokesperson for more than 170,000 stranded countrymen.
'Agar hamari koi pehchaan hai toh sirf ek, ki hum Kuwaiti nahi, Hidustani hai, sath hai toh sab kuch hai, warna nothing.'
Movie: Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood action movie starring Sunny Deol, Amisha Patel, and Amrish Puri set in the time of the Indian partition. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a box office phenomenon and sold more tickets at theatres in India than any film in history apart from Sholay (1975)
"Hamara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega! "-Sunny Deol
Movie: Maa Tujhhe Salaam
Movie Is an action/ patriotic film directed by Tinu Verma. This film was released on January 25, 2002. This movie stars Sunny Deol, Tabu and Arbaaz Khan. This film was released when tensions were high between India and Pakistan
"Tum doodh mangoge hum kheer denge … tum Kashmir mangoge hum cheer denge" -Sunny Deol
Movie: Krantiveer
This film is a 1994 Indian action crime film directed by Mehul Kumar. The film stars Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Agnihotri, Mamta Kulkarni, Danny Denzongpa and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. It became the third highest-grossing film of the year
'Yeh Musalman ka khoon yeh Hindu ka khoon … bata is mein Musalman ka kaunsa Hindu ka kaunsa, bata!' -Nana Patekar
Movie: Chak De India
This film is a 2007 Indian sports film, directed by Shimit Amin and Rob Miller (sports scenes) produced by Aditya Chopra, with music by Salim–Sulaiman and a screenplay by Jaideep Sahni. It explores religious bigotry, the legacy of the partition of India
"Mujhe states ke naam na sunai dete hai na dikhai dete hai … sirf ek mulk ka naam sunai deta hai I-N-D-I-A" -Shah Rukh Khan
Movie: Rang De Basanti
This film is a 2006 Indian drama film written, produced and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The literal meaning of the title can be translated as “Paint me with the colours of spring”
"Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahin voh paani hai … joh desh ke kaam na aaye woh bekaar jawani hai" -Aamir Khan
Movie: Namastey London
This film is a 2007 Indian drama film directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. It also stars Rishi Kapoor, Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel and Clive Standen in supporting roles.
Ek Catholic aurat Pradhan Mantri ki kursi ek Sikh ke liye chod deti hai … aur ek Sikh Pradhan Mantri pad ki shapath ek Muslim Rashtrapati se leta hai … us desh ki bhag daud sambhalne ke liye jisme assi pratishad log Hindu hai- Akshay Kumar
Movie: Border
This is an Indian blockbuster Hindi war drama film based on the Battle of Longewala. J. P. Dutta directed and produced this war epic which stars Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.
"Shayad tum nahi jaante … yeh dharti sher bhi pehda karti hai" - Sunil Shetty
Movie: Baby
This film is a 2015 Indian action spy thriller film directed by Neeraj Pandey.[4] The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Madhurima Tuli and Rasheed Naz in supporting role.
"Mil jaate hai kuch officers hum mein todhe pagal, todhe adhiyal … jinke dimaag mein sirf desh aur desh bhakti ghumti rehti hai … yeh desh ke liye marna nahi chahte, balki jeena chahte hai … taki aakhri saans tak desh ki rakhsha kar sake"- Danny Denzongpa
Movie: Kaante
The film’s central plot is based on Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs (1992). According to Tarantino, Kaante is his favorite among the many inspirations from his film.
Hindustani jaisa bhi ho, usse do cheezein bilkul pasand nahin … ek hai cricket mein haar … doosra apne desh pe vaar" - Kumar Gaurav
Movie: Rang De Basanti
"Koi bhi desh perfect nahin hota … usse behtar banana padta hai"- R Madhavan
