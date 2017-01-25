Independence Day: 10 patriotic dialogues from Bollywood that will remind you 'Hum Hindustani Hai'

Being a true Indian there are three things we love, our country, our movies, and, our chai! Bollywood has always been in the forefront when it comes to showing, and, igniting patriotism from its movies, songs and dialogues, we love everything that makes us feel emotional, and, patriotic at the same time. However, on a closer look, what make these Patriotic films equally important, apart from songs and the actors are the dialogues. For this 26th January, we bring to you the dialogues that remind us of what we really love, and, make us cry and instil a feeling of patriotism in us. So here we present 10 patriotic dialogues from Bollywood which will spark the patriotic feelings in you!

Movie: Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal starring this film is the pictorial demonstration of what our Indian army did on the land of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). This movie will definitely feel you proud and angry at the same time.

"How's the Josh ?"

Movie: Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty

This movie is about a military officer uses his intellect and fighting skills to hunt and knock down a terrorist aiming to rip apart Mumbai via the sleeper cells under his command.

"Jab waha border par log apni nind ki parwah na karte hue jaagte hai, tab tumhe yahan shaher me chain ki nind aati hai."

Movie: Airlift

This movie is about when Iraq invades Kuwait in August, 1990, a callous Indian businessman becomes the spokesperson for more than 170,000 stranded countrymen.

'Agar hamari koi pehchaan hai toh sirf ek, ki hum Kuwaiti nahi, Hidustani hai, sath hai toh sab kuch hai, warna nothing.'

Movie: Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Bollywood action movie starring Sunny Deol, Amisha Patel, and Amrish Puri set in the time of the Indian partition. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a box office phenomenon and sold more tickets at theatres in India than any film in history apart from Sholay (1975)

"Hamara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega! "-Sunny Deol

Movie: Maa Tujhhe Salaam

Movie Is an action/ patriotic film directed by Tinu Verma. This film was released on January 25, 2002. This movie stars Sunny Deol, Tabu and Arbaaz Khan. This film was released when tensions were high between India and Pakistan

"Tum doodh mangoge hum kheer denge … tum Kashmir mangoge hum cheer denge" -Sunny Deol

Movie: Krantiveer

This film is a 1994 Indian action crime film directed by Mehul Kumar. The film stars Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Agnihotri, Mamta Kulkarni, Danny Denzongpa and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. It became the third highest-grossing film of the year

'Yeh Musalman ka khoon yeh Hindu ka khoon … bata is mein Musalman ka kaunsa Hindu ka kaunsa, bata!' -Nana Patekar

Movie: Chak De India

This film is a 2007 Indian sports film, directed by Shimit Amin and Rob Miller (sports scenes) produced by Aditya Chopra, with music by Salim–Sulaiman and a screenplay by Jaideep Sahni. It explores religious bigotry, the legacy of the partition of India

"Mujhe states ke naam na sunai dete hai na dikhai dete hai … sirf ek mulk ka naam sunai deta hai I-N-D-I-A" -Shah Rukh Khan

Movie: Rang De Basanti

This film is a 2006 Indian drama film written, produced and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The literal meaning of the title can be translated as “Paint me with the colours of spring”

"Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahin voh paani hai … joh desh ke kaam na aaye woh bekaar jawani hai" -Aamir Khan

Movie: Namastey London

This film is a 2007 Indian drama film directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. It also stars Rishi Kapoor, Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel and Clive Standen in supporting roles.

Ek Catholic aurat Pradhan Mantri ki kursi ek Sikh ke liye chod deti hai … aur ek Sikh Pradhan Mantri pad ki shapath ek Muslim Rashtrapati se leta hai … us desh ki bhag daud sambhalne ke liye jisme assi pratishad log Hindu hai- Akshay Kumar