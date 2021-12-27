10 shayari by Mirza Ghalib that beautifully captures the pain of love, life and heartbreak

“Hathon ki lakiron pe mat ja ai Ghalib Naseeb un ke bi hote hain jin ke hath nahin hote.” – Mirza Ghalib

Mirza Ghalib is the name synonymous with Urdu poetry. He is the man who taught us to weave emotions into words. Born in 1797 as Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan, he was popularly known to the world by his pen name ‘Ghalib’. He started composing poems at the tender age of 11. Ghalib got married at a young age and unfortunately suffered the loss of 7 children. It is also said that the pain of losing children found its way through poetry and today he is considered as one of the finest Urdu poets India has ever seen. He was one of the important poets in the court of Bahadur Shah Zafar II and was honoured with royal titles of Dabber-ul-Mulk and Najm-ud-daulah. He himself stated that his work would be recognised by the later generations and he was accurate on this as fame came to the poet posthumously.

Today, December 27, on his 224th birth anniversary we bring you some of his work that is extremely heart-warming.

Mohabbat mein nahi hai farq jeene aur marne ka,

Usi ko dekh kar jeete hai jis kafir pe dam nikle!

Kitna khauf hota hai sham ke andhere mein,

Puch un parindo se jinke ghar nahi hote.

Hum ne mohabbat ke nashe mein aa kar usse khuda bana dala;

Hosh tab aaya jab us ne kaha ke khuda kisi ek ka nahi hota!

Dil-e-nadaan tujhe hua kya hai,

Aakhir iss dard ki dawa kya hai!

Unn ke dekhne se jo aati hai munh par raunaq,

Woh samajhte hain ki bimaar ka haal achcha hai!

Tere waade par jiye hum to yeh jaan jhoot jana,

Ki khushi se marr na jaate agar eitbaar hota!

Ishq ne ‘Ghalib’ nikamma kar diya,

Varna hum bhi aadmi the kaam ke.

Na tha kuch toh khuda tha,

Kuch na hota toh khuda hota.

Duboyaa mujh ko hone ne,

Na hota main toh kya hota!

Maze jahaan ke apni nazaar main khak nahi,

Siwaa-e-khoon-e-jigar so jigar mein khaak nahin!

Ishrat-e-qatra har dar’ya mein fanaa ho jaana,

Dard ka hadd se guzarna hai dawa ho jaana.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 01:38 PM IST