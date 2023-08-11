Zydus Lifesciences Consolidated Net Profit Up By 110% YoY To ₹10,869 Million In Q1FY24 | Image: Zydus (Representative)

Zydus Lifesciences Limited announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30th, 2023, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

Q1FY24 Consolidated Financial Results

Revenue from operations at Rs 51,396 million, up 30 percent over last year. Research & Development (R&D) investments for the quarter stood at Rs 3,239 million (6.3 percent of revenues).

EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 15,053 million, up 81 percent YoY. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 29.3 percent which is an improvement of 830 bps on a YoY basis.

Net Profit for the quarter was Rs 10,869 million, up 110 percent YoY. Capex (organic) for the quarter was Rs 2,203 million.

We are delighted to deliver strong performance during the quarter with broad based operational growth in our key businesses and a favourable product mix enhancing our profitability. Strong execution and volume offtake drove revenue ramp-up in the US, while the India branded formulations business. adjusting for NLEM impact delivered solid 12 percent growth, said Dr. Sharvil Patel Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Limited.

Q1FY24 Business Updates

India

Registered revenues of Rs 19,206 million, up 6 percent YoY.

US formulations business

Registered revenues of Rs 24,541 million, up 57 percent YoY and 9 percent QoQ. The business accounted for 48 percent of consolidated revenues.

Emerging Markets (EM) and Europe formulations business

Registered revenues of Rs 4,893 million, up 30 percent YoY. The business accounted for 10 percent of consolidated revenues.

API business

Registered revenues of Rs 1,389 million, up 13 percent YoY. The business accounted for 3 percent of consolidated revenues.

Alliances and Others

Registered revenues of Rs 499 million, up 5 percent YoY. The business accounted for 1 percent of consolidated revenues.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited shares

The shares of Zydus Lifesciences on Friday at 1:08 pm IST were at ₹646.85, down by 1.67 percent.