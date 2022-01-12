ZTE surpasses 400 mn unit milestone in CPE shipments

Telecommunications and information technology company ZTE Corporation has shipped more than 400 million customer premises equipment (CPE) devices by November 2021.

The company added that it achieved good growth in the CPE business in 2021, with shipments exceeding 60 million units.

The company added that it is committed to the innovation and commercialisation of home network technologies.

The company stated that its Mesh+AI solution can solve the pain points of home network management by implementing visual management of home.Wi-Fi.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 04:36 PM IST