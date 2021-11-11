ZS aims to hire over 4,000 people in 2022; firm to focus on growing tech capabilities

Global professional services firm ZS on Thursday said the company plans to add 4,000 people to its workforce next year.

The hiring will be for its offices in Bengaluru, Pune and Gurugram.

ZS is keen on hiring over 4,000 in 2022 across key areas. The newly-filled positions will support the company's key verticals of business consulting, business operations, business technology and software development, according to a statement.

Currently, the company employs more than 8,500 people in India.

“ZS is experiencing growth across all its core business areas, necessitating a greater demand for talent with a diverse set of skills. Our teams in India play a pivotal role in helping the firm remain ahead of the curve as we focus on growing tech capabilities that will drive innovation for our global offerings,'' ZS Regional Managing Principal and Head, India, Mohit Sood said.

The company is striving to capitalise on technology advancements to create and sustain value for its clients, he said. ''To support this, we are looking for people with strong technical capabilities, in addition to strategic problem-solving skills, excellent collaboration, and strategic implementation to join our growing team. In the coming quarters, we intend to lead the way by using transformational approaches to develop, engage and retain diverse talent,'' Sood added.

