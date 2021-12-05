Zoom likely to pay compensation of $25 to users; as part of class-action lawsuit

Video conferencing platform Zoom will pay a compensation of $25 to users in a class-action lawsuit over alleged privacy and security issues, media reports say. The company has agreed to pay $85 million while continuing to deny the allegations and any liability.

If a user used the app before July, then they could be eligible to receive money as a result, reports The Verge.

Who can avail?

If a user paid for a Zoom Meetings App subscription between March 30, 2016 and July 30, 2021, they can file a claim for $25 or 15 per cent of what they paid for that subscription (excluding optional add-ons).

The second bucket is if users are not eligible for the first group but they "registered, used, opened or downloaded the Zoom Meeting App" between March 30, 2016 and July 30, 2021, users can file a claim for $15.

However, if a user has only used Zoom with an "Enterprise-Level Account" or a government account, they are excluded from the settlement. Claims must be submitted by March 5, 2022. Users can file a claim online or by mailing a completed claim form, the report said.

However, payment amounts "may increase or decrease" depending on how many people submit claims, according to the settlement's website. The settlement has been preliminarily approved by the court, and a final approval hearing is scheduled for April 7, 2022.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 03:33 PM IST