Zomato's 10-minute delivery plan in Bengaluru halted: Report

Food delivery platform Zomato's 10-minute delivery plan announced in March is being re-evalauted. The company has been unable to meet the target for order during the pilot program in ran in Gurgaon, according to a report in Times of India.

It was noticed that there were delays of 15-20 minutes in getting food delivered owing to a shortage in delivery fleet and intense heat wave in the North. Zomato Instant did not even have a separate delivery team yet, Economic Times said, citing a person as having told it.

When Deepinder Goyal, Founder, Zomato tweeted about the plans to delivery food in 10 minutes, he had spelt out how it would be achieved: To fulfil the 'quick delivery' promise, Zomato does not put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster. He further said no delivery partners would be penalised for later deliveries. "The delivery partners are not informed of the promised time of delivery. Time optimisation does not happen on the roda, and does not put any lives at risk."

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 05:51 PM IST