Zomato Subsidiary In Australia Deregisters From June 11 | Image credit: Google

As per a regulatory filings, Zomato on Wednesday announced that its step down subsidiary Zomato Australia Private Limited has been deregistered effective from June 11, 2023.

The ad campaign of Zomato triggered outrage for being insensitive towards the issue of casteism on India, although it had been taken down but recently the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) sent the firm with a notice. The notice by the NCSC to Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal also mentioned that he may be served with a summons to appear in person.

The Company also recently launched the new resting point at Bengaluru's Vega City mall for the delivery partners of the food delivery aggregator. It is said to be south India's first resting point.

Zomato Ltd Shares

The shares of Zomato on Wednesday at 11:33 am IST were at Rs 77.05, down by 1.60 percent.