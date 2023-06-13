Zomato Slapped With Notice From National Commission For Scheduled Castes Over Insensitive Kachra Ad

Switching off your brain at the movies may work for people watching slapstick comedies or action flicks, but sometimes that approach can backfire. For those who don't possess much awareness about caste discrimination, Kachra from Lagaan could be just another spin bowler.

Someone at Zomato thought that using the actor who portrayed Kachra as a symbol of recycled waste was funny, but the National Commission for Scheduled Castes didn't think so and has slapped the firm with a notice.

Read Also Zomato shares rise after 'Kachra' ad is taken down

Could also be asked to appear in person

After the ad campaign triggered outrage for being insensitive toward the issue of casteism in India, it had been taken down.

Zomato had apologised for the ad which showed the actor who portrayed a Dalit character Kachra as a table, handtowel and other items made from recycled waste.

The notice by the NCSC to Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal also mentioned that he may be served with a summons to appear in person.

The company had also apologised for the gaffe after being slammed by filmmakers Neeraj Ghaywan and Madhurita Anand, among others for being casteist.

Aditya Lakhia, who had played Kachra in Lagaan, reprised his role for the Zomato ad, and also said that he was ready to apologise to those hurt by it.