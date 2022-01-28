Zomato, Nykaa, PolicyBazaar shares fail to capitalise on listing gains

Shares of Zomato, Nykaa and PolicyBazaar have failed to maintain an uptrend after being able to garner strong listing gains.

These stocks have come off their initial highs since their market debut on the exchanges in 2021.

Listed on July 23, 2021, Zomato's stock prices plunged around 28 per cent. The company, debuted on the bourses with a 51 per cent premium over its IPO issue price of Rs 76.

While Zomato's market capitalisation fell well below Rs 1 lakh crore with the recent sharp decline, the data showed.

PB Fintech-backed online insurance provider PolicyBazaar's shares were also lower by 34 per cent since its market debut on November 15, 2021. Its listing gains were over 20 per cent.

While FSN-E Commerce Ventures-backed online beauty and wellness retailer Nykaa also fell 17-18 per cent since its debut on November 10, 2021. The firm's shares were listed on the bourses with a premium of around 78 per cent.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:40 PM IST