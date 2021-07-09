Zomato looks at grocery rollout, invests $100 mn in Grofers

"We are very soon launching online grocery on the Zomato app and that will go live soon, and with that we will foray into the space and will see how fast, how rapidly scale it," he added.

Zomato has fixed a price band of Rs 72 to 76 per share for the IPO, which will open for subscription from July 14 to 16.

The total IPO size is Rs 9,375 crore, comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 9,000 crore and an offer-for-sale to the tune of Rs 375 crore by Info Edge (India) Ltd, Zomato said.

Going by the IPO papers, proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Zomato's valuation post-IPO on a fully-diluted basis will be Rs 64,365 crore, far more than the other listed companies in the food segment such as Jubilant FoodWorks (market capitalisation of Rs 41,006 crore) and Burger King India (Rs 6,627 crore).

The online food delivery segment has seen significant growth in the last few years with Zomato and Swiggy competing head-on to grab market share.

Zomato's FY20 revenue had jumped over two-fold to USD 394 million (around Rs 2,960 crore) from the previous fiscal, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss was around Rs 2,200 crore.