Zomato listing: Food delivery platform delivers stellar debut; Mcap reaches Rs 1 lakh cr

Stocks of online food delivery platform Zomato made a stellar debut on stock markets with market valuation crossing Rs 1 lakh-crore-mark.

Around 1 p.m., its shares on the BSE were trading at Rs 125.90, higher by Rs 10.90 or 9.48 per cent from the issue price of Rs 76 per share.

On the BSE, it got listed at Rs 115 a share.

Further, on the National Stock Exchange, its shares were trading at Rs 125.85, against the issue price of Rs 76.

It got listed on the NSE at Rs 116 per share.

Post the stellar debut, the market capitalisation of Zomato is around Rs 1 lakh crore.