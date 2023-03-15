 Zomato liquidates subsidiary in Jordan
The step-down subsidiary of the company didn't have any active business operations and will not affect the turnover of the company.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Zomato on Wednesday announced the liquidation of Zomato Ireland Limited -Jordan on March 12, 2023, through an exchange filing. The step-down subsidiary of the company didn't have any active business operations and will not affect the turnover of the company.

The subsidiary's contribution to the turnover and net worth is zero, but the net worth of the company is at Rs 5.21 million.

The shares of Zomato on Wednesday at 10:07 am IST was at Rs 51.25, up by 0.99 per cent.

