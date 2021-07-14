Zomato IPO retail segment gets fully subscribed in over an hour

The initial public offering (IPO) of online food delivery platform Zomato opened on Wednesday at Rs 72-76 per share offer and was cheered by the retail investors.

The retail segment of the offering was fully subscribed in just over an hour. So far, the IPO has been subscribed around 20 percent on the first day of bidding.

On Tuesday, the company said that it has raised Rs 4,196 crore from several prominent institutional investors as part of an anchor book allocation. It has allocated 55.2 crore equity shares, to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 76 per share.

Government of Singapore, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, among others were the participants in the anchor book.