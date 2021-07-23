Business

Updated on

Zomato debuts on stock exchanges; kicks off meme fests on Twitter

By FPJ Web Desk

ZomatoIPO consists of fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 90,000 million and an offer for sale of by Info Edge (India) Limited aggregating up to Rs 3,750 million.
ZomatoIPO consists of fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 90,000 million and an offer for sale of by Info Edge (India) Limited aggregating up to Rs 3,750 million.

Twitteratti has been having a field day since the news of Zomato IPO broke out. Today too, there were memes on Twitter on Zomato listing on the bourses. They tickled many people's funny bone with some sharing their dreams of becoming a millionaire (albeit, too soon) when the allotment is received to those showing their disappointments when they did not get it.

If you are lucky to get shares in two IPOs, then there surely must be a higher power:

PM Narenda Modi too gets swept in:

Is there a scheme to become rich in 21 days? Some believe there is like this:

And some pleaded their case. Like this one:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in