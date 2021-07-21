Zomato Co Founder Pankaj Chaddah's Mindhouse pivots to digital wellness platform

Started in late 2019 by Zomato Co-founder Pankaj Chaddah and Ex- Zomato Chief of Staff Pooja Khanna as a mental wellness service, Mindhouse has recently announced that it has completed its pivot to becoming a Holistic Digital Wellness business.

Helping customers who have specific health conditions or chronic ailments, Mindhouse plans to offer services and products across yoga, meditation, counseling, nutrition, supplements, ayurveda, and more. With these, Mindhouse will focus on four categories - Chronic Ailments (e.g. hypertension, backpain and diabetes, Women's Health (women’s health issues like PCOS, hormonal imbalance and pregnancy), Mental Health (anxiety, sleep, loss in Focus) and everyday preventive health.

Currently, Mindhouse offers a wide array of yoga and meditation classes conducted in a live and interactive format for customers who are going through specific conditions. It already caters to almost 300,000 customers across India, UAE and North America.

Pooja Khanna, Co Founder, says "Most of these ailments stay with the customer for life and need active management. Customers seek wellness solutions in addition to clinical solutions, to help to improve their symptoms and recovery. Currently, most available options are tough to find, are not standardized and hence very difficult to trust. Mindhouse is plugging this gap by creating trustworthy, and standardized services that customers can depend on, all under one roof ".

Mindhouse has been working in this new direction for the last 6-8 months, and boasts a customer NPS of 85 which is very strong for any services business.

Digitization of wellness has just begun, says Co Founder, Pankaj Chaddah, "Mindhouse will enable customers to join global communities for their needs, understand what are the right products and services for their condition, track their progress, and engage with the best coaches and instructors globally".

Headquartered in Gurgaon, Mindhouse is now a team of 75 people, all strongly aligned towards improving the quality of life of customers.

