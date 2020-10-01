Zomato and Swiggy fouled by Google for fantasy sports features



Meanwhile, Zomato’s spokesperson responded to Entrackr’s queries confirming that it received a notice from Google. “We believe that the notice is unfair, but we are a small company and have already realigned our business strategy to comply with Google’s guidelines. We will be replacing Zomato Premier League with a more exciting program by this weekend.” Swiggy also acted on the notice issued by Google.

Meanwhile, recently, Google has asked developers selling digital goods through the Play Store to use Google Play Billing on all in-app purchases starting September 2021. This revised policy has not gone well with many start-ups.

It is found that the majority using this service have already complied with this policy of Google, the latest notification is for those who are not.

The policy will be effective for new apps from January 20, 2021, and September 20, 2021, for existing applications in these categories.