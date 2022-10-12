Zoho One platform in 2 years sees 64% growth in India

The integrated platform Zoho One has seen 64% growth with 50,000 organisations across more than 160 countries and in India. | www.zoho.com

Zoho Corporation on Wednesday said that its integrated platform Zoho One has seen 64 per cent growth in the last two years and Zoho One now supports 50,000 organisations across more than 160 countries and in India.

In India, over 45 per cent of the demand was driven by tier 2 and tier 3 cities thanks to the increasing digitisation of businesses in non-metro cities. According to the company the key sectors contributing to the growth are IT and professional services, retail and wholesale, real estate, BFSI, education and construction.

More than half of the company’s customers use 20 or more apps across functions, integrating their organisation and reporting higher returns.

The platform has grown 150 per cent over the last two years, with 37.5 per cent of new Zoho One customers coming from mid-market and enterprise businesses.

The company also added that the license upgrades by customers who adopted Zoho One five years ago have increased 92 per cent.

Zoho one is a operating system for business that was launched in 2017 as a first-of-its-kind suite including 35 integrated applications, comprising 45 unified applications along with end-to-end services from sales and marketing to finance, HR, and analytics.

