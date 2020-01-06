Zoho CEO slams trolls asking for people to boycott him for intending to attend RSS event

An RSS event, ‘Resurgent Bharath’ has stirred up quite a storm, after it was discovered that the guest list will include Zoho Corporation founder Sridhar Vembu and Managing Director and Head of Chennai Operations for Accenture Solutions, Rama S Ramachandran.
According to a report, Vembu will be the chief guest, while Ramachandran is slated to be the guest of honour.
The event will be held on February 2 at the APL Global school in Chennai.
Facing flak from many on Twitter, Vembu responded saying that he didn't decide his views "based on Twitter attacks".
"If you dislike which events I attend, please do what your conscience dictates and I will do what mine dictates. We earn our daily bread due to our work and we will continue to do quality work. I won't be responding to attacks" he wrote.
