Zo World secures euro 15 mn capital commitment from the GEM Group to build Zo Travel

Zo World Limited, a travel startup which is building a decentralised travel marketplace, announced today that it had signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS, a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group, for a euro 15 million capital commitment.

The brand, a new, independent entity, is a partner of Zostel, a community-led, experience-driven ecosystem – chain of backpacker hostels. Two of Zostel’s founders lead Zo World and come with extensive experience in building and scaling travel and accommodation companies in the region.

Under the agreement, GEM will provide Zo World with a share subscription facility of up to euro 15 million for a 36-month term following the public listing of the company shares on European or other Global National Stock Exchanges. Zo World will control the timing and maximum amount of drawdown under the facility and has no minimum drawdown obligation. In addition, concurrent to the public listing of Zo World Shares, GEM will receive warrants to purchase shares of the company.

Subject to the funding becoming available, the proceeds will continue towards building the next face of modern travel in a remote-first world, living, and working from anywhere. Using Zo World’s mobile applications and knowledgebase, local hosts across the globe are building local travel economies for hosting travelers safely.

The Zo Travel platform is currently in the beta phase for early users. Marketplace tools and WhatsApp- based communication are being used by vendors across India ranging from transport, food, and experience partners to give an end-to-end connected travel experience never possible before. Zo Travel enables the new face of community-based travel and brings social back into leisure travel away from simple booking platforms and OTAs.

Dharamveer Singh Chouhan, Co-founder and CEO of Zo World Ltd. said, “Working with GEM towards an early public listing for a venture technology startup will help the Zo community become a part of the more extensive wealth creation process. "

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 06:18 PM IST