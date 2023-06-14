 Zerodha Outage: App Freeze's During Trading Hours; Live Data Issue Now Resolved
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Zerodha's Kite freezes during trading hours on Wednesday with nearly thousand or users reporting issues with the app. While Downdetector.in received over 900 reports thousands also took to Twitter and reported the issues with the app. Zerodha has acknowledged the issue and said it is due to issues with the live data feeds on the trading platform.

Zerodha resolved the issue immediately. The company tweeted, "Due to an issue with the internet service providers (ISPs), the data feeds had an issue while order placement was unaffected. The issue has now been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience."

Twitter was filled with funny memes and photos or videos of a frozen screen.

Many users were found saying that the app has frozen again. Some even claimed that such instances have been increasing.

