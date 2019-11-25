ZEEL's Subhash Chandra resigns as Chairman of the Board with immediate effect

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited Chirman, Subhash Chandra resigned on Monday as the Chairman of the Board with immediate effect.

He will remain a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

According to a notice filed with the BSE, the Board accepted his resignation and noted that this is in line with the requirements of Regulation 17 (lB) of SEBI Listing Regulations, which inter alia mandates that the Chairperson of the Board shall not be related to the Managing Director or the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.