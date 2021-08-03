Zandu Balm appoints Sonu Sood as brand ambassador

Mohan Goenka, Director, Emami Limited, “COVID-related stress has inflicted millions of people with headaches, body pain and fatigue. Job losses, pay cuts, health hazards, general uncertainty of the environment and work-from-home leading to multitasking with no house help, all have resulted in people getting affected with severe mental and physical stress. Zandu Balm, an ayurvedic pain solution offered relief to many from these afflictions. Somewhat similarly, we all have witnessed how a wonderful person like Sonu Sood rose up to the occasion during the hardest times of COVID pandemic crisis and tried to alleviate the pain and despair of the distressed migrant workers and many other poor people by arranging transport and other relief works through his own personal initiative. We believe that our iconic brand Zandu Balm’s brand philosophy and values resonate with the philosophy and values of our new brand ambassador of being a one stop solution for people in pain – thus offering a perfect brand connect.”



Commenting on the brand association, Sonu Sood said, “I found this brand philosophy to be echoing my life’s values of helping distressed people. I believe that pain and misery are part of our life but we should overcome them and move ahead. I feel this association has a strong connect. We both believe in ‘Chale Chalo’.”



Directed by Vishal and produced by creative agency Vox Parables, Zandu Balm’s new television commercial featuring Sonu Sood has recently been released.