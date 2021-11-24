Zaggle offers gift cards to RCF employees' co-operative credit

Zaggle announced it has offered Zaggle Edge Gift Cards (a pre-paid card and all in one corporate gifting platform) to the members of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Employees' Co-operative Credit Society Ltd(RCF). The society collaborated with Zaggle on the 43rd Annual General Meeting to incentivize their members.

More than 2600 + members of the society received Zaggle’s Edge Gift Cards. Gift cards worth Rs 4,000 each were distributed to the members along with their annual dividends. They have the leeway to utilize the cards as they like across online and retail and have complete control over it. Moreover, Zaggle’s next generation mobile application will make it easier for the users to track and monitor the usage of the cards.

Zaggle handed over the Gift Cards in the presence of RCF’s President Deepak Salwankar along with other key members of the society.

Raj N., Founder and Chairman of Zaggle stated, “The entire purpose of Zaggle Edge is to provide a seamless and hassle-free digital gifting experience. We are glad to be associated with PSUs like Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Employees' Co-operative Credit Society Ltd. who are willing to take one step ahead to digitize their workforce.”

S C Mudgerikar, the head of RCF stated, “Gifting digital cards to our employees instead of physical gifts will be something new and unique for our employees. Zaggle has really helped us progress in our constant efforts of encouraging our members here.”

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 01:38 PM IST