Zaggle appoints Arundhoti Banerjee as Chief Operating Officer

Fintech company Zaggle announced the appointment of Arundhoti Banerjee as the Chief Operating Officer today. In her new role at Zaggle, she will be responsible for business development and growth, customer success, user experience and engagement, operations, partnerships et al.

A graduate from IIM Ahmedabad, Arundhoti is a payments and fintech veteran with more than 15 years of experience. Her expertise lies in business strategy, product development, strategic partnerships and P&L delivery.

Raj N, the Founder and Chairman of Zaggle said, “The fintech industry is set on a new growth trajectory post-COVID era as more enterprises, corporates and SME’s today realize the true power of digital transformation. Given Arundhoti’s deep domain expertise in fintech and digital payments, it is our firm belief that she will play an integral role in scaling, innovating and expansion to new markets.”

Avinash Godkhindi, the MD and CEO of Zaggle, “Arundhoti brings to the table a wide-ranging skill set that includes developing innovative products to scaling rapidly. Her profound knowledge of the global financial ecosystem along with strategic expertise will help us design unique products and solutions to meet customer demands.”

Arundhoti Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer of Zaggle, “Rapid adoption of technology and evolving consumer preferences are strong drivers of growth for the FinTech industry. Zaggle is very uniquely positioned within the industry with its ecosystem of consumers, corporates and merchants which provides a solid foundation to scale the business further thereby venturing into newer product categories and keeping product innovation at the core. I look forward to working closely with the team, hire exceptional talent and contribute significantly to Zaggle’s exponential growth journey.”

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 12:45 PM IST