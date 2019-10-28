Yuvam Action Fund to raise funds in 2020

Yuvam Action Fund (YAF) recently shared its plans to support and help the talented-youngsters with the media. It is a youth-based platform to support teenage entrepreneurs working on solving some of the most pressing issues. Founded in 2018 by a Grade 11 student Pranav Unni, with an emphasis to encourage and equip young teenagers to take ownership of problems around them and to work towards bringing change in their immediate and larger communities.

As a youngster, Pranav feels, “typically ideas and movements led by teenagers are not taken seriously. I knew it was time for an upward thrust for our ideas. YAF was founded to bring the focus on teens and the movements they are building”.

YAF has managed to rope in Ashoka, a global non-profit organization to help identify social innovations led by teenagers. The core of the process is to focus on the individual than the idea - based on the belief that the person will transform the right idea, says Mentor from Ashoka who leads the selection process.

Action Fund as an enabler

There are no large funds set up with exclusive focus on investing in teenagers. There have been smaller experiments, but not a substantial amount of money and resources committed to help young people build movements. That is the core of the YAM idea, “to create an exclusively focused, potentially large-scale fund to invest in the social movements of teenagers and help build a better world for our collective future" says Pranav who calls himself the Chief Game Changer at Yuvam.

The action fund intends to help build an ecosystem to ensure that the voices are heard, right feedback is received and the means to collaborate towards scaling are achievable. The major portion of the funding will be used to invest in the individual ideas of teenagers directly through a combination of equity and grants. The fund will also invest in ensuring the various activities of selection, collaboration, platform building, and events.

Hiteshwar who joined Yuvam as its Chief Collaborator feels changemaking is a lonely journey. Hence it important to build a strong network of peers - adults and youth alike who can take the idea to become a movement. With a carefully chosen network of organizations and leaders who can help spot these changemakers, YUVAM will identify leading teenagers who can build future movements.

Yuvam has commitments from partners to the tune of USD 100,000 and intends to raise subsequent rounds at the start of 2020. The investment size will range from USD 10,000- 30,000 for seed stage equity investments and USD 5,000-10,000 for one-time grants. The corpus fund will look at investing in ideas across India, US and Indonesia and the first cohort will include one beneficiary from each country.