Yulu partners with Adani Electricity, to facilitate 24x7 battery charging access across Mumbai

Yulu, e-mobility service provider, has partnered with Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (Adani Electricity), Mumbai’s power distribution utility with the common objective of working towards building a sustainable city by reducing traffic congestion and air pollution in Mumbai.

In this collaboration, Adani Electricity will provide electricity to Yulu to power its Electric bikes at multiple locations spread across Mumbai. Adani Electricity and Yulu plan to install over 500 battery swapping stations in the next 18 months across the city.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited spokesperson said, “Adani Electricity is committed to establishing infrastructure for electrifying mobility in Mumbai and supporting Yulu in its journey for providing a sustainable mobility solution to Mumbaikars.”

Presently, Yulu e-bikes are majorly deployed in the BKC area and Navi Mumbai with plans to expand to more areas across Mumbai. AEML will facilitate installation of battery swapping stations at BKC and will scale up across Mumbai as per Yulu’s requirements.

Amit Gupta, Co-Founder, Yulu Bike, said, “With this collaboration, Yulu will have 24x7 battery charging and swapping access across multiple points in Mumbai and this will be our first step together towards electrification of mobility in Mumbai. We will be installing 500 EV charging stations across Mumbai in the next 18 months.”

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 09:06 PM IST