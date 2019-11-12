Youtube will now terminate accounts that are not ‘Commercially Viable’

Google-owned video streaming platform, Youtube recently sent out emails to its users informing them about an upcoming update to its terms of service and people are not happy with the changes. The emails sent out last week says that the new term will come into effect on December 10 says that the app might terminate accounts that are ‘commercially viable’ for them.

The part of the terms of services that has people reacting in different ways is the part where the terms say, “YouTube may terminate your access, or your Google account’s access to all or part of the Service if YouTube believes, in its sole discretion, that provision of the Service to you is no longer commercially viable”.

Youtube is claiming that new updates will improve the app’s readability and transparency. The email also said that the update aligns the Terms of the app with how the video-sharing platform works today. However, the summary of teh Terms sent in the email did not include the controversial part of it that has people worried.

The update has obviously sparked concerns among new-age Youtube content creators but it has also created confusion for people who are just basic users of the platform. People took to Twitter to express their confusion and distress about the future of their Youtube channels with tons of followers.

Youtube did notice the outrage on social media and decided to respond to it. A Youtube spokesperson told Gadgets360, “We’re making some changes to our Terms of Service in order to make them easier to read and to ensure they’re up to date. We’re not changing the way our products work, how we collect or process data, or any of your settings,”