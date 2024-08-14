Your Diwali Travel Could Be Heavier On Your Pocket As Airfares Jump; 25% Costlier Than Previous Year, Says Report

File

Diwali is that time of the year that sees a significant amount of commercial and economic activity in the subcontinent. One of the facets that sees a great deal of activity is the travel business, as many use their vacation to travel to various destinations, within, and sometimes outside of India.

Airfares Rise Before Festive Season

This Diwali, however, things could be a little bit more expensive than last year. According to a report from the Indian publication Dainik Bhaskar, Diwali 2024 could see consumers pay a greater price for their travel.

According to the report, the prices could be as high as 25 per cent, compared to the expenses incurred in 2023.

This Diwali, flight travel could be more exorbitant than last year. | Representational Image

The cost of airline tickets has significantly increased this year, just two months ahead of festival season. This year, during Diwali week, which starts on October 30 and concludes on November 5, the fares to major destinations in the country have increased by 25 per cent as compared to last year's festival week.

Rs 30,000 One Way

On some routes, the price to be paid is alarmingly high; on some routes, the rate, according to the data from travel website Ikiran, scaled to Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000.

According to the same report, the fare for a flight journey from Mumbai to Patna is already over Rs 20,000 for the said period. For a journey from Bengaluru to Rs 23,662. Another one-way journey from Mumbai to Kochi for October 31 is estimated to be over Rs 17,000 already.

According to the same report, the fare for a flight journey from Mumbai to Patna is already over Rs 20,000 for the said period. | File

Read Also Tata Curvv SUV Launch Delayed to 2024 Diwali Season

With time, as demand rises and we inch closer to the festivities, ticket prices could only increase further.

Another factor is that there are fewer flights on these routes. Given the new diktats that have been brought in to stop overcrowding, compromising with the airport capacity, a few of the services could perhaps be curtailed, leading to a scarcity of services and a subsequent rise in prices.

Another factor cited in the article is the shortage of aircraft due to problems with the Fat & Whitney engines in A320 Neo-class aircraft.