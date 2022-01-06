Young Indian workers should come to Japan to work, says Dr. FUKAHORI Yasukata. Consulate-General of Japan in Mumbai

Cultural exchanges between Japan and India is said to have begun in the 6th century when Buddhism was introduced to Japan. Indian culture, filtered through Buddhism, has thus had a great impact on Japanese culture, ushering in greater cultural affinity between both peoples. Ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations. the two countries have enjoyed cordial relations. Next year will mark the 70th anniversary of such relations.

Both countries are democracies as well, and that makes them natural partners.

Exim Bank’s study titled “Prospects for Enhancing India Japan Trade Relations” has noted that over the past decade, India’s total trade with Japan has increased from US$ 10 billion to almost $ 18 billion, with exports valued at US$ 5 billion and imports US$ 13 billion in 2019. However, despite having a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Japan, India has been running a persistent trade deficit with Japan. Its exports generally are low tech, and it has to move into the export of hi-tech, value-added items. The study observes that the potential for India-Japan relations extends beyond the sphere of bilateral trade. India and Japan have aimed at coordinating India’s "Act East" policy and Japan’s vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

To understand the relations between the two countries, Dominic Rebello and RN Bhaskar of FPJ spoke with Dr. FUKAHORI Yasukata. Consulate-General of Japan in Mumbai. He explains how Japan and India share a cultural history, which must be strengthened with more trade, educational exchanges and more investments. Japan, on its part, is working on way to invite more foreign workers – as Japan is an ageing society. He believes many Indians could also benefit from such changed rules.

Given below are edited excerpts:

India and Japan are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2022? What would you be emphasizing during these celebrations?

Relations between Japan and India are very important. The Japanese government considers India an important partner for the future of Japan. Relations between the two countries need to be strengthened due to issues like climate change and other important issues. Japan is the number three economy in the world and India is number six. Both are based on democracy, freedom of speech and freedom of journalism, freedom of people and fundamental human rights are very much respected. So based on those same values, number three, and number six economies in the region need to work together, to create a better future not only for the two countries but for the region and for the world. So there's no reason for these two important Asian giants not to work together in the future. And I'm quite optimistic about the future of the Asians because Japanese vision is very much interested in developing the operations in India.

Since I came to the city six months ago, I have been meeting many Japanese business managing directors who are located in Mumbai. All of them told me that they're very much looking forward to expanding their respective businesses in India.

Moreover, Japan has opened doors for foreign companies a few years ago. Our labour market was closed for many years. But now because our population is shrinking, we needed to introduce more foreign workers into our Japanese labour market including some new sectors like agriculture and manufacturing sectors as well. We hope that more Indian young workers come to Japan and work.

At this moment the number of Indian workers is very small. Indian culture and Japanese culture are based on polytheism. So, I really hope that many Indian young workers come to Japan. If the numbers of Japanese people living in India and that of Indian people living in Japan expand, then we can relate better to each other. If we increase our understanding, based on human changes, there is nothing that can prevent us from moving together for the future.

What is the total number of Japanese companies in India and the total amount of business that they do?

In 2015 there were 1,229 Japanese companies located in India. This grew to 1,305 in 2016, 1369 in 2017, 1,441 in 2018, 1,454 in 2019 and to 1,455 in 2020.

The number is increasing, but we need more companies to come into India. Japan has about three to four times higher numbers in the ASEAN. The total population of 10 ASEAN countries put together is about 700 million, which is half the size of India. Still, the number of Japanese companies located in ASEAN is higher. So there is room to grow and accept more Japanese companies. There is room for Japanese companies to explore the market. That's why Japanese companies are looking for opportunities to come into India in the future. What has happened in ASEAN could happen in India, too.

Will foreign workers be eligible to get permanent resident status in Japan?

That is not actually in line with our open-door policy. We have not changed our immigration policy. Japan is overpopulated and in a way careful about its immigration policies. Compared to other countries like China or Korea, we opened the door to many foreign countries, but still compared to the USA and European countries maybe our immigration policies are rigid but Japan is overpopulated. Japan population is shrinking and particularly our labour force is shrinking. We need a young workforce so that's why we opened the doors to countries whose culture matches ours.

How many Indian students study in Japan and are there plans to open more educational opportunities for higher education In Japan?

The number of Indian University students studying in Japan is small at this moment. So we need to expand the number. We have many foreign students from China, Korea at this moment. We need to increase the number of Indian students. According to the School Basic Survey conducted by MEXT the number of Indian University students studying in Japan was 218 in 2016, 268 in 2017, 312 in 2018, 381 in 2019 and 327 in 2020.

The Government’s Minister of Education has some programs to invite foreign students into Japan. But the number is limited because we need to use government money, taxpayers money. So in order for us to increase the number of students studying in Japan, we need to increase the number of private students.

The number of Foreign University students studying in Japan, including Indian students, were 80,393 in 2016, 87,198 in 2017, 94,973 in 2018, 99,908 in 2019 and 93,366 in 2020.

Does the Buddhist connection translate into business for India and Japan? (Japan has contributed significantly to the places of historical importance in India especially where Buddhism is concerned)

Japan is a Buddhist country. Buddhism is a very popular religion and it is the culture of Japan. Many Japanese have affection towards India because of Buddhism. So, we need to promote Indian Buddhism culture to the Japanese tourism market. Japanese people, in general, come to India to see and explore Buddhism history. Buddhism came from India to Japan through China many years ago. So all the cultural and religious roots are located here in India. I'm sure that if Japanese people come to India and see the Buddhism monuments they will find enormous satisfaction.

I went to Ajanta and Ellora caves 10 years ago. And I was very surprised to see images of a Buddha created about 2000 years ago. When I saw those Buddhist images I felt that our cultural roots go back 2000 years.

Hinduism is very similar to Buddhism. I know that the Hindu people include Buddhism as a part of Hindu culture. So, there's a lot of similarity between Buddhism and Hinduism. Shintoism is just like Hinduism, it's a polytheism religion. We share many things together so that there's room for us to grow together if we can stand together. At this moment, India is not known much to Japan and Japan is not known much to India.

Tell us more…

I don't have any religion myself. I was brought up in Shintoism and Buddhism culture in Japan. However, I have a deep understanding of religions. Before I came to India, I read books about Hinduism, starting from the Rig Veda and Upanishads. Then I read The Mahabharata and Ramayana. Those two stories are very similar to Japanese Shintoism stories in the Kojiki and Nihon Shoki.

I then read the Bhagwad Gita, which is part of Mahabharata, and Manusmriti, which describes the social system of India. Indian culture is very innovative and easy to understand.

What about exports?

India and Japan have increased the total amount of trade between the two countries While the export of products from Japan to India increased, the exports from India to Japan did not increase much.

So that's the challenge for India because we have a free trade agreement between two countries called CEPA. Trade is based on free market principles, a function of demand and supply. In order for India to increase its exports to Japan, it needs to explore the Japanese market a little bit more. Japan's market is so open. If you win the competition, you can come into the market. Currently, Indian companies are facing some difficulty in finding the proper way to tap the Japanese market.

China has increased the quality and the image of its products. Now China sells a lot of its products in Japan. Most Japanese believe that Indian products lack presentation. The cost performance of Indian products is very good but in order to sell their products in Japan, the industry needs to present it well.

The value of Japan’s trade with India is just 10% of the volume of trade between Japan and the ASEAN countries. So we need to try more to increase the trade between two countries.

Japan is building a large industrial city. Would you have any idea about what it's doing there?

Usually, an industrial city is installed by the host governments, in India and in other countries as well. Today, in order for any country to invite foreign investment to the countries, it needs to have industrial parks. When I was in Vietnam, in Hanoi, the Vietnamese government installed a huge industry called the Terminal Market industrial park and then they provided a lot of incentives to foreign companies. So the Japanese companies invested there. If Indian governments including the Maharashtra government, wants to install industrial parks in Maharashtra, then they need to provide more incentives to foreign investors. We may have Japanese investments here, but the incentives need to be attractive for Japanese companies. For example, Madhya Pradesh established two industrial parks for foreign investments, but could not attract many foreign investors because the incentives were not good enough. So incentives are very important.

Gujarat provides very good incentives and offers a very good business environment to foreign investors. Its government is very welcoming.

Which are the places in India in which you think you will be developing industrial cities?

It's not my personal opinion but many businessmen from Japan say that. Bengaluru is the most important developing place in India. Japanese investors used to invest a lot in Delhi and also in Mumbai. But nowadays, they have shifted to Bengaluru.

I used to live in ASEAN countries for many years. Therefore, I tend to compare India with ASEAN countries. In 2019 Japanese investments in ASEAN countries was USD 15,565 billion while Japanese investments in Inda stood at USD 4,128 billion. So India has to become more attractive in comparison with ASEAN countries to attract more foreign investments.

Why has Toyota's Mirae technology, based on hydrogen, not gripped public imagination as yet? Everyone is talking about EVs, not about hydrogen-fuelled vehicles.

You said that. It hasn't attracted people's attention. But that's because hydrogen cars are not available in the commercial, market for consumers at this moment; because they are a future technology at this moment. The problem is volumes. I'm sure that experts and government officials are looking forward to the new technology. They see a tremendous possibility of a hydrogen car in the future. But they still need to see more technological developments. It has a future because at this moment it is lagging behind other products like hybrid cars, which are the most popular vehicles nowadays in Japan. At the moment this new technology is lagging behind a little bit, but engineers and scientists see a huge possibility in it.

Hydrogen cars can overcome all many problems which Electric Vehicles (EVs) cannot. One problem EV cars face is the need for batteries that can store the electricity received from power plants. If you don't change those power plants into new (clean) energy suppliers, then we would still increase the carbon dioxide emissions.

All these issues can be overcome by hydrogen cars because they don't use any carbon dioxide. So they have a tremendous future for saving the planet and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

