Yogesh Bellani, former CEO, Del Monte Foods India, joins advisory board of food SaaS startup SupplyNote

Yogesh Bellani, the Former CEO & Director of Del Monte Foods India has joined food and beverage supply-chain automation and fulfilment platform SupplyNote as an Advisory Board Member. In addition to investing in the brand, in his role at SupplyNote, Bellani will be actively participating in chalking out the growth trajectory for Brand SupplyNote over the next few years, the company said in a press statement.

The brand has already grown over 3.5x by GTV in the last one year, and to further pick up the pace it has decided to strengthen its board leadership team which will lead and mentor its next stage of growth, it said.

Bellani has built two immensely successful businesses, Kohinoor Ready to Eat Foods (later acquired by McCormick, US) and Del Monte in India.

Kushang- Co-founder & CEO, SupplyNote said, “Yogesh brings years of experience and strengths with him that will be pivotal to our growing business. At SupplyNote his mentoring will be a game-changer for the brand. Onboarding him, we are adding great insights into our business strategy and it will help us bridge gaps and strengthen our growth trajectory.”

Yogesh Bellani- Advisory Board Member, said ,“For restaurants, cloud kitchens and other F&B businesses a lot of cost solely goes into warehousing, inventory management and other infrastructural requirements. I am excited and look forward to working with a group of passionate young minds to revolutionize the F&B supply chain with my experience.”

The platform had announced rigorous international expansion. The new leadership team expansion comes in line with the strategic expansion that the brand is looking at. Currently, its solution is deployed across 2500+ outlets, and in the new fiscal it plans at adding over 10,000 outlets, it said.

