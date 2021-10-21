Yocket collaborates with EducationUSA at USIEF; to host fifth edition of Graduate Virtual Fair 2021

Yocket, a community-based digital platform for study abroad aspirants and EducationUSA at USIEF will host the 5th edition of the Graduate Virtual Fair on Friday, October 22, 2021.

The one-day event aims to ease the decision-making process of students aspiring to study for a Master's degree (or higher) in the US. The event will allow students to interact with several accredited U.S. universities, all from the safety and comfort of their homes.

The fifth Graduate Virtual Fair will see participation from 45+ accredited US Universities from California, New York, Chicago, Texas and other parts of the U.S. It offers an opportunity for students to receive direct and authentic advice from US university representatives and learn about various programs of study, application processes, funding, and scholarship opportunities.

The United States has been the top choice of students pursuing their graduate studies abroad for the last three decades. According to the 2020 Open Doors Report on student mobility, students from India are the second-largest group of international students in the U.S, with close to 200,000 Indian students enrolled in a range of programs across various levels of study.

Sumeet Jain, Co-Founder, Yocket, said, “The pandemic had posed a threat to students' study abroad dreams, bringing a lot of complexities as several countries denied entry to foreign-bound students. Owing to such complications, we decided to host such a Graduate Virtual Fair to assist and guide the students. This fair will help them to speak directly with the University officials and EducationUSA advisers, extract useful information on student visas from the official source, and get the right answers to their queries before applying to Universities in the US.”

“We invite students and parents to make use of this opportunity to move closer to their dreams of studying in the United States,” said Adam Grotsky, Executive Director, United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF).

This online event is open to all students who are interested in pursuing post-graduate programs in the U.S. To register for the fair, students have to visit - https://bit.ly/graduatevirtualfair21

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 05:45 PM IST