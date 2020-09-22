YiPPee! It’s a record of ‘Most photos of people eating noodles uploaded on Facebook in one hour’

Virtually, 2,894 people come together to create the first-of-its-kind record in the world for ‘Most photos of people eating noodles uploaded on Facebook in one hour’.

This attempt was made on the occasion of the tenth anniversary enriched with consumers’ eternal love for their bowl of YiPPee! noodles. The attempt was made on September 12 between 5 pm and 6 pm on Sunfeast YiPPee!’s Facebook event page.

All participants will also be receiving memorabilia in the form of an official letter of participation by Guinness World Records and Sunfeast YiPPee.

YiPPee! also witnessed an unprecedented increase in consumer demand, owing to significant uptick in essentials in recent times, and has seen a growth of more than 50% in the year FY 2020-21.

Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. shared “The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS feat aptly reflects India’s love for Sunfeast YiPPee! noodles and we are glad to have enabled a befitting celebration of India’s noodle-loving spirit to a global audience.”.

YiPPee! was launched in 2010 at the backdrop of a growing need for variety in the category.