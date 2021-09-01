Yes Securities strengthens its top management leadership

Yes Securities, the wholly owned Investment Banking, Merchant Banking, Wealth Broking and Investment Advisory subsidiary of Yes Bank, has strengthened its top management leadership to achieve the goal of becoming the first choice investment solutions partner.

As an integral part of its transformation exercise, Yes Securities has appointed Sameer Shetty as Head – Investment Banking, with immediate effect. Shetty will spearhead the domestic and cross-border M&A, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Debt Syndication and other deal advisory practices of Yes Securities in close coordination with Yes Bank personnel and the broader corporate and deal-making ecosystem.

Prior to joining Yes Securities, Shetty was the Managing Director of InCred Capital. In his past tenures, he has worked with Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu India LLP besides US-based stints spanning a decade with DLC (Boutique Advisory Firm), Dynegy Inc., and Open Prairie Ventures.

Anshul Arzare has been elevated as Chief Business Officer of the Wealth Broking & Investment Advisory business. Amar Ambani who has been managing the research desk for Institutional Equities as Head of Research since 2018 has been elevated as Head – Institutional Equities.

Commenting on the development, Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO, Yes Bank and Chairman, Yes Securities, said, “ The transition further adds to the organisation’s competence, presenting an opportunity to address an even greater range of customer expectations.”

Prasanth Prabhakaran, MD and CEO, Yes Securities, said "Given the bounce back in economy and markets, Yes Securities is all set to leverage and strengthen our key verticals of Investment Banking, Merchant Banking, Wealth Broking and Institutional Equities. These key top management elevations are an integral part of our transformation initiative aimed at achieving leadership position in the industry by virtue of our innovative, customer-centric, tech-enabled, and research-backed financial solutions and services."

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 04:52 PM IST