Yes Bank to auction Essel Infraprojects and SKIL Infra to recover dues worth Rs 1,368 crore

Yes Bank will next month auction properties of Essel group firm Essel Infraprojects and SKIL Infra to recover dues of Rs 1,368.16 crore. The private bank on July 8 will auction properties owned by Essel Infraprojects in Mumbai. It has also put under the hammer properties owned by another group firm Rama Associates. It selling properties to recover dues of Rs 556.53 crore, according to a public notice by Yes Bank.

The bank took symbolic possession of their properties on January 8 and 10, 2020, the notice said. The sale of immovable assets is under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (Sarfaesi) Act, 2002.

"The e-auction will take place on July 8, 2020, for recovery of Rs 556,52,30,349.63 as on November 6, 2019, together with further interest, costs, charges and expenses thereon with effect from November 7, 2019, due to the secured creditor from Essel Infraprojects Ltd (borrower or mortgagor 1) and Rama Associates Ltd (mortgagor 2)," according to the auction notice.