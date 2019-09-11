Yes Bank shares zoom 13.5% on Paytm deal buzz

New Delhi: Shares of Yes Bank jumped 13.5 per cent on Wednesday following reports that digital payments major Paytm is in discussions to buy stake in the company from co-founder Rana Kapoor.

The scrip zoomed 13.47 per cent to close at Rs 71.60 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 14.97 per cent to Rs 72.55.

On the NSE, it climbed 12.99 per cent to close at Rs 71.30.

The stock was the top gainer on Sensex and Nifty during the day.

The company's market valuation rose by Rs 2,168.22 crore to Rs 18,260.22 crore on the BSE.

On the traded volume, 210.06 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 33 crore units on the NSE during the day.

Paytm is in discussions to buy stake in Yes Bank from co-founder Rana Kapoor, according to sources.

The sources, privy to the discussions, said Kapoor has held preliminary discussions with Paytm.

Kapoor and associated entities own a 9.6 per cent stake in Yes Bank.