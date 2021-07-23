YES Bank Q1 consolidated net profit jumps to Rs 203 cr; asset quality improves

Yes Bank on Friday reported a sharp increase in its June quarter net profit at Rs 203.76 crore on a consolidated basis, as against Rs 34.05 crore in the year-ago period, as the private sector lender's asset quality issues subsided.

On a standalone basis, the net profit moved up to Rs 206.84 crore from Rs 45.44 crore in the year-ago period.

The fresh slippages came in at Rs 2,233 crore in the reporting quarter, down from Rs 11,873 crore in the year-ago period.

Moreover, in the corporate segment -- the most troublesome for the bank -- the recoveries and upgrades at Rs 1,643 crore were higher than the fresh slippages of Rs 1,258 crore.

"The December quarter was the peak of asset quality stress. We improved in March quarter and have shown further improvement in June quarter," the bank's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Prashant Kumar told reporters.

The bank had cash recoveries of Rs 602 crore despite the second wave of the pandemic, and is confident of attaining the Rs 5,000 crore target on this front for FY22, Kumar said, adding that the recoveries and upgrades will take care of the credit costs or provisions being done for fresh slippages.

He said provisions of Rs 644 crore were the lowest since December 2018 and are bound to go down further as the asset quality improves.

The overall gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 15.60 per cent as against 17.30 per cent in the year-ago period, but was higher than March quarter's 15.41 per cent.

During the reporting quarter, its restructurings shot up to Rs 4,976 crore as against Rs 1,244 crore in the March quarter, with a bulk Rs 3,700 crore coming from COVID-related stress, Kumar said.

The special mention assets (SMA) 2 category of loans, which are overdue for between 61-90 days, came down to Rs 1,250 crore.