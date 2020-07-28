YES Bank net profit declines 60% to Rs 45 cr in June quarter

Yes Bank on Tuesday reported 60 per cent fall in its standalone net profit to Rs 45.44 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 113.76 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Total income (standalone) for the April-June quarter of 2020-21 fell by 32.8 per cent to Rs 6,106.74 crore, from Rs 9,088.80 crore in same period of 2019-20, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.