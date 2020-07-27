Yes Bank hits 10% lower circuit at Rs 12.30 on BSE after listing of shares allotted in FPO

Yes Bank share price were locked in 10 per cent lower circuit at Rs 12.30 on the BSE on Monday after the company's shares allotted in the follow-on public offer (FPO) got listed.

According to a report by Economic Times, the stock opened at Rs 12.3 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 12.3 and Rs 12.3, respectively, in the session so far.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank has raised Rs 14,272 crore through the FPO, which was subscribed 95 percent, reported Money Control. The bank has issued Rs 1,250 crore shares at Rs 12 apiece to raise Rs 15,000.

As per a report by Business Standard, BSE in a statement said, "12,504 million equity shares of YES Bank are listed and admitted for trading on the exchange with effect from July 27, 2020. These shares rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company."

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex fell below the psychological 38,000-mark. At 10.32 am, it was trading at 37,960.78, lower by 168.12 points or 0.44 per cent from its previous close of 38,128.90. It opened at 38,275.34 and touched an intra-day high of 38,275.34 and a low of 37,769.44. The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,146.40, lower by 47.75 points or 0.43 per cent from its previous close.

Yes Bank was near bankrupt in March and was rescued by a Reserve Bank-led bailout plan under which SBI picked up 49 per cent equity in the once-storied private sector lender. On July 17, it had raised Rs 15,000 crore in equity capital.

The Reserve Bank had placed Yes Bank under a moratorium due to its weakening solvency and liquidity. Following the moratorium, RBI also wrote down Rs 8,415 crore of its Basel III-compliant additional tier 1 securities. On March 18, the RBI lifted the moratorium well ahead of time.