Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's daughter stopped from leaving country

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshni, who was headed to London by the British Airways, was stopped from leaving the country at the Mumbai Airport on Sunday.

Earlier, Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued a lookout notice against Rana Kapoor and his family including his wife Bindu Kapoor, daughters Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, Radha Kapoor and Roshni Kapoor.

Rana Kapoor was handed over to the Enforcement Directorate till March 11 by Mumbai's Special Holiday Court on Sunday.

While making a request for five-day custody of Kapoor, the ED made a "verbal submission" to the court detailing the alleged financial irregularities of Yes Bank and DHFL.

As the ED believes that Kapoor took advantage of his position to benefit his daughters' companies, hence custody of Kapoor is needed to investigate his and his daughters' role in the matter, said the lawyer representing ED.