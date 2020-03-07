YES Bank crisis: Who is driving SBI to a U-turn?

Mumbai: After a day of confusion and chaos for the investors and customers of YES Bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) late Thursday woke up to the government alarm rung for the debt-ridden entity.

In January this year, State Bank of India (SBI), Chairman, Rajnish Kumar had categorically said that SBI will not bail out YES Bank. But after a month, Kumar has taken a U-turn as SBI’s board has given in-principle approval to consider an “investment opportunity” in YES Bank.

On the one hand, bankers like Deepak Parekh, Aditya Puri, and Uday Kotak are expecting things to move faster and they do not expect the moratorium till April 3.

However, these bankers have not shown any investment interest in YES Bank. The only taker seems to be SBI at present. Until late night on Thursday, SBI said no decision to pick up stakes in the bank, but within a few hours, things took a turn.

It has to be noted that the announcement came on Friday after the markets were closed, giving parties involved enough time to tackle the issue. Shares of SBI dived about 11 per cent in the opening amid the buzz that it may acquire a controlling stake in YES Bank.

While SBI has made its position clear now, LIC has not made an announcement about its interest in this private lender. It is anticipated that both SBI and LIC together will pick up a 49 per cent stake in the bank, with a one-year lock-in period. SBI and LIC will acquire preferential shares in the private lender at Rs 2 per share.