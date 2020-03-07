YES Bank crisis: SBI’s action a saving grace for system

Mumbai: In the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, when some private banks faced an outflow of deposits, then chairman of State Bank of India O.P. Bhatt had famously referred to the bank as "Safe Bank of India", as it had seen huge inflows of fresh deposits.

It is this belief in SBI's health that has helped it remain the country's largest bank.

For the bank, however, this crown has sometimes been one of thorns, as the lender has often been asked to take over or infuse equity into an institution in stress, with the most prominent case being a sizeable stake in UTI Asset Management Co.

SBI took over the Indian operations of the erstwhile Bank of Credit and Commerce India Ltd, which went into liquidation in 1991.

Prior to that too, SBI was called upon to bail out domestic lenders such as Bank of Bihar, National Bank of Lahore, Krishnaram Baldwin Bank, and Bank of Cochin, apart from amalgamation of erstwhile princely states that functioned as its associate bank for decades.

Now, one can add YES Bank to the list.

Late on Thursday, the government and the RBI superseded the YES Bank board, announced a moratorium for 30 days, and appointed Prashant Kumar, deputy managing director and chief financial officer of SBI till close of business on Thursday, as administrator of the beleaguered bank.

And, even as the markets adjusted to RBI's actions, the banking regulator issued a draft YES Bank Ltd Reconstruction scheme, 2020, according to which SBI would acquire 49% stake in the reconstructed bank. The scheme is a draft one, and RBI has sought feedback on it till Monday.

The short timeframe for feedback is indicative of the fact that the central bank doesn't want the institution-specific issue to fester and turn into a systemic problem. The choice of SBI to lead the reconstruction of YES Bank is natural, as the country's largest lender has the heft, reputation and the balance sheet to execute what is likely to be a quasi-sovereign bailout of a private bank.

The last such instance was the merger of Global Trust Bank into Oriental Bank of Commerce. The deal had led to years of transitional pain for the state-owned bank, though the interests of depositors was protected.

As per the draft scheme issued today, all deposits will be unaffected but additional tier-I bonds will be written down.

There is still no clarity on the other investors in the bank. Will it be the usual suspects like Life Insurance Corp of India or will some private sector entities also be keen to participate?

There is likely to be some opposition from additional tier-I bond holders, as the draft scheme proposes to completely write down hybrid debt. This is perplexing as the equity holders will retain some value, while hybrid bond holders will directly be written down.

The deal hinges on sizeable equity infusion from SBI and back-of-the-envelope calculations suggest the number could be 24.5 bln rupees.