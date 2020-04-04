Yes Bank Crisis: Rana Kapoor’s temporary bail plea rejected by court

Mumbai: A lockdown court on Friday rejected the temporary bail plea filed by Yes Bank founder and ex-CEO Rana Kapoor on grounds of the coronavirus pandemic and underlying health conditions and age that make him prone to infections.

Additional Sessions Judge PR Sitre designated to hear urgent applications in cases booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) noted in his order that the medical certificate filed by Taloja jail authorities, where Kapoor is lodged, stated that he is not suffering from any diseases that are dangerous to his life. The order also stated that the jail authority was in a position to look after the COVID-19 emergency.

Other observations of the court while rejecting the interim bail plea was that Kapoor was arrested on March 8 and that the investigation was still at an initial stage. “So also, under such circumstances and considering the prevailing situation, there is no need to consider the application at this juncture,” it said.