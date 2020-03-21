YES Bank crisis: Rana Kapoor cites coronavirus, seeks spacious barrack in jail

Mumbai: Yes bank founder and former CEO Rana Kapoor on Friday cited susceptibility to Coronavirus due to asthma and low immunity and sought spacious jail accommodation.

Kapoor was being produced before court from the Enforcement Directorate’s custody after the agency arrested him on March 9 in the Yes bank scam. On Friday the ED did not seek further custody for investigation and sought judicial custody. In the absence of the regular court, he was produced before an in-charge court.

Rana told court that he suffers from bronchitis and acute depression and has been under daily treatment. His advocate Abad Ponda then presented medical documents before the court and told it that Kapoor suffers from low immunity, was thus susceptible to Coronavirus and sought that he be kept in two specific yards in Arthur Road jail.

"He (Kapoor) is also a senior citizen and an asthmatic person. He has respiratory problems. There is chance of his catching the virus and it will be a totally different situation then," Ponda told court, adding that even if he is then kept in a government hospital, there too, the virus is "spreading like wild fire".

"It is a precarious situation. We fear that if we go there (Arthur Road jail), it (Coronavirus) is going to catch. So the request is he be kept in specific yards which are larger and there is more possibility of being safe.

The court sent Rana to judicial custody till April 2 and directed the concerned authorities to consider the medical papers of the accused and keep him in appropriate jail or barrack.

The CBI also sought production warrant of Kapoor before a special CBI court, which the court issued. It can now produce Kapoor from jail before court to seek his custody with it for investigation in a separate case it has registered against him.

The ED has alleged that Kapoor sanctioned loans in exchange for kickbacks to DHFL. These loans, which were given on the basis of inflated securities turned into Non-Performing Assets.