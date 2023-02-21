Yes Bank allots shares worth Rs 4.27 lakh to employees as stock options | Image: YES Bank (Representative)

Yes Bank allotted 2,13,650 equity shares worth Rs 2 each to employees under its ESOS scheme, the company announced on Tuesday through an exchange filing. The shares, worth Rs 4,27,300 will be allotted under the YBL ESOS Scheme.

The company in the exchange filing said that 'the bank has realized Rs 27,97,277.50 by exercise of options.

After this allotment the paid up share capital of the Bank stands at Rs 57,50,92,18,468 consisting of 28,75,46,09,234 equity shares.

Yes Bank hikes MCLR

Yes Bank on February 3, hiked the MCLR by 5 bps across tenures.

Read Also YES Bank hikes MCLR by 5 bps across tenures

Yes Bank share

The shares of Yes Bank Limited on Tuesday closed at Rs 16.70, up by 0.60 per cent.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)